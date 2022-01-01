Grilled chicken in Saint Paul
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$39.00
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
SPRING MIX, RED ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS
Dino's of Woodbury
10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.29
Additional 4oz Grilled Chicken; grilled to perfection chicken breast, tossed in Dino's Greek Dressing
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken
|$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Side Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.29
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled chicken with Dino's original Caesar dressing, tomato, lettuce, parmesan cheese and kalamata olives
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled Chicken with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese.
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken
|$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Pasta
|$18.00
Herb grilled Chicken Breast, Cavatappi Pasta with slow roasted Tomatoes, lots of fresh Basil, home made Pesto and fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken
|$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken & Salsa Verde Quesadillas
|$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa verde, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
|Grilled Chicken & Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas
|$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
|$10.49
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, breakfast bacon, cheese & tomatoes.
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, topped with cheese on a brioche bun
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|grilled chicken club box lunch
|$15.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
|$4.95
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$13.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, & swiss.
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Grilled Chicken Ranch
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and buttermilk ranch on a pub bun.
|Classic Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a pub bun with lettuce, tomato and onion upon request.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.40
|Grilled Chicken And Eggs
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Two Large Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, and Jelly.
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with roasted garden vegetables and cilantro lime rice.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.