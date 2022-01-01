Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$39.00
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
Grilled Chicken$14.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
SPRING MIX, RED ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS
Dino's of Woodbury

10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.29
Additional 4oz Grilled Chicken; grilled to perfection chicken breast, tossed in Dino's Greek Dressing
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken Breast$4.29
Grilled Chicken Caesar$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled chicken with Dino's original Caesar dressing, tomato, lettuce, parmesan cheese and kalamata olives
Grilled Chicken$8.29
Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled Chicken with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese.
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$9.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caprese Pasta$18.00
Herb grilled Chicken Breast, Cavatappi Pasta with slow roasted Tomatoes, lots of fresh Basil, home made Pesto and fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Salsa Verde Quesadillas$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa verde, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
Grilled Chicken & Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich$10.49
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, breakfast bacon, cheese & tomatoes.
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$11.95
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, topped with cheese on a brioche bun
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled chicken club box lunch$15.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN$4.95
5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Grilled Chicken Club$13.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, & swiss.
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ranch$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and buttermilk ranch on a pub bun.
Classic Grilled Chicken$11.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a pub bun with lettuce, tomato and onion upon request.
Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.40
Grilled Chicken And Eggs$11.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Two Large Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, and Jelly.
La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with roasted garden vegetables and cilantro lime rice.
Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
