Grits in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Rustic Style Grits$4.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Full Rustic Style Grits$8.00
w/Sharp Cheddar (Vegetarian)
Fish & Grits Bowl$14.75
1/4 lb Fried Catfish, Cheese Grits, Collard Greens w/Smoked Chicken & Pickled Hot Peppers.
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRITS$3.50
More about Original Pancake House
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Cheesy Grits$4.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cheesy Grits$4.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

