Gyro salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve gyro salad
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Med Salad w/ Gyro
|$12.75
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, savory gyro meat, and balsamic vinaigrette.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|GYRO SALAD (FULL)
|$15.00
Juicy lamb gyro meat on top of romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|GREEK GYRO SALAD
|$12.05
Sautéed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & feta cheese, tossed in our homemade Mediterranean vinaigrette.