Gyro salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve gyro salad

Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Med Salad w/ Gyro$12.75
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, savory gyro meat, and balsamic vinaigrette.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYRO SALAD (FULL)$15.00
Juicy lamb gyro meat on top of romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK GYRO SALAD$12.05
Sautéed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & feta cheese, tossed in our homemade Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK GYRO SALAD$12.05
Sautéed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & feta cheese, tossed in our homemade Mediterranean vinaigrette.
