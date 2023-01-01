Honey chicken in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve honey chicken
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$99.00
hand breaded chicken, house made hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo
Newt's - Apple Valley
15610 English Avenue, Suite 100, Apple Valley
|Honey Mustard Chicken Sandiwch
|$13.50
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese & honey mustard in between a toasted Focaccia bun.