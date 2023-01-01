Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve honey chicken

Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$99.00
hand breaded chicken, house made hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo
More about Highland Grill
Consumer pic

 

Newt's - Apple Valley

15610 English Avenue, Suite 100, Apple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandiwch$13.50
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese & honey mustard in between a toasted Focaccia bun.
More about Newt's - Apple Valley
Main pic

 

SotaRol Eagan

2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Sriracha Chicken Bowl$12.65
Lightly breaded katsu chicken, sauteed broccoli, purple cabbage, honey sriracha sauce, herb mix
More about SotaRol Eagan

