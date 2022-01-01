Huevos rancheros in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Huevos Rancheros Benedict*
|$13.50
Two organic eggs & ranchero sauce on house made cornbread, guacamole, roasted corn & black bean salsa & cilantro lime sour cream. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.00
slow-roasted pork, refried pinto beans, two eggs, queso fresco cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and house-made roasted chipotle salsa, on a bed of warm tortilla chips [G^]
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$10.75
Our take on this southwestern classic. Two eggs done to order on corn tortillas topped with our own rancheros sauce, sour cream and guacamole by request Option to add chorizo sausage
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Huevos Ranchero
|$10.49
Two fresh eggs cooked over easy smothered with our chile de arbol sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Huevos Rancheros Con Carne De Puerco
|$12.99
Two sunny-side-up eggs on a fried tortilla, topped with spicy pork sautéed in your choice of red or green chile
sauce. Served with potatoes and corn or flour tortillas.