Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Huevos Rancheros Benedict* image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Benedict*$13.50
Two organic eggs & ranchero sauce on house made cornbread, guacamole, roasted corn & black bean salsa & cilantro lime sour cream. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$15.00
slow-roasted pork, refried pinto beans, two eggs, queso fresco cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and house-made roasted chipotle salsa, on a bed of warm tortilla chips [G^]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.75
Our take on this southwestern classic. Two eggs done to order on corn tortillas topped with our own rancheros sauce, sour cream and guacamole by request Option to add chorizo sausage
More about Original Pancake House
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Ranchero$10.49
Two fresh eggs cooked over easy smothered with our chile de arbol sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Con Carne De Puerco$12.99
Two sunny-side-up eggs on a fried tortilla, topped with spicy pork sautéed in your choice of red or green chile
sauce. Served with potatoes and corn or flour tortillas.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.50
Two corn tortillas, topped with chorizo, two eggs over easy, smothered with black beans, & homemade sauce. Served with hash browns.
More about Ze's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Turkey Burgers

Rice Soup

Chicken Soup

Turkey Bacon

Gyro Salad

French Fries

Tossed Salad

Roast Duck

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston