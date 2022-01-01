Hummus in Saint Paul
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|$13.00
scratch-made; served with celery, cucumber, bell peppers, mixed olives, crostini, and grilled pita bread [V]
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)
|$10.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with fried and seasoned chickpeas and served with Jerusalem salad warm pita bread.
|Gyro Hummus
|$13.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with thin slices of gyro meat and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
|Mushroom & Onion Hummus (vg)
|$11.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Hummus
|$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Hummus Sandwich
|$8.29
Dino's Original Hummus with lettuce, onion, tomato, lettuce cucumbers and Dino's original Greek Dressing (Vegetarian) (Vegan if served without flatbread)
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Hummus App
|$12.00
Organic house-made hummus | grilled cauliflower | grilled red peppers | carrots | celery | cucumber | radish | olive oil
(vegan, gluten-free)
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|FoodSmith Hummus
|$13.00
Garbanzo, tahini, harissa oil, radish salad, roast pistachio dukkah and crackers
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|HUMMUS
|$10.00
olive tapenade, mixed olives, olive oil, smoked paprika, pita
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Sm Hummus
|$4.99
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil, served with pita bread
|Lg Hummus
|$6.20
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Hummus & Veggies Side (GF)
|$4.00
Seriously delicious black chickpea hummus & raw veggies
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|SIDE PITA & HUMMUS
|$5.00