Hummus in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve hummus

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$13.00
scratch-made; served with celery, cucumber, bell peppers, mixed olives, crostini, and grilled pita bread [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)$10.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with fried and seasoned chickpeas and served with Jerusalem salad warm pita bread.
Gyro Hummus$13.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with thin slices of gyro meat and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Mushroom & Onion Hummus (vg)$11.95
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$12.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, veggies, marinated olives & pita chips
More about Red Cow
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Sandwich$8.29
Dino's Original Hummus with lettuce, onion, tomato, lettuce cucumbers and Dino's original Greek Dressing (Vegetarian) (Vegan if served without flatbread)
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus App$12.00
Organic house-made hummus | grilled cauliflower | grilled red peppers | carrots | celery | cucumber | radish | olive oil
(vegan, gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
FoodSmith Hummus$13.00
Garbanzo, tahini, harissa oil, radish salad, roast pistachio dukkah and crackers
More about FoodSmith
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUMMUS$10.00
olive tapenade, mixed olives, olive oil, smoked paprika, pita
More about A-Side Public House
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Hummus$4.99
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil, served with pita bread
Lg Hummus$6.20
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil, served with pita bread
More about Afro Deli & Grill
J. Selby's image

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Veggies Side (GF)$4.00
Seriously delicious black chickpea hummus & raw veggies
More about J. Selby's
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE PITA & HUMMUS$5.00
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS WRAP$16.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub

