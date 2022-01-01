Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Kale Salad$5.00
Kale Salad$9.00
Chopped kale and romaine salad with scallions, tomatoes, carrots, Greek Feta and red wine vinaigrette dressing
More about The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
salmon kale salad$15.95
grilled salmon, currants, carrots, tomatoes, parmesan & pine nuts on kale w/ lemon honey vinaigrette
lemon kale starter salad$6.95
currants, carrots, tomatoes, pine nuts & parmesan on kale w/ lemon honey vinaigrette
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek Snelling - 181 Snelling Ave N.

181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$9.00
Chopped kale and romaine salad with scallions, tomatoes, carrots, Greek Feta and red wine vinaigrette dressing
Side Kale Salad$5.00
More about The Naughty Greek Snelling - 181 Snelling Ave N.
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Kale Salad$13.00
roasted tomatoes, bacon lardons, pecorino cheese, sunny side up egg, sherry vinaigrette
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Garden Salad

Wontons

Seafood Salad

Curry Chicken

Jerk Chicken

Tilapia Fillet

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston