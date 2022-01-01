Kale salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve kale salad
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
|Side Kale Salad
|$5.00
|Kale Salad
|$9.00
Chopped kale and romaine salad with scallions, tomatoes, carrots, Greek Feta and red wine vinaigrette dressing
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|salmon kale salad
|$15.95
grilled salmon, currants, carrots, tomatoes, parmesan & pine nuts on kale w/ lemon honey vinaigrette
|lemon kale starter salad
|$6.95
currants, carrots, tomatoes, pine nuts & parmesan on kale w/ lemon honey vinaigrette
The Naughty Greek Snelling - 181 Snelling Ave N.
181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul
|Kale Salad
|$9.00
Chopped kale and romaine salad with scallions, tomatoes, carrots, Greek Feta and red wine vinaigrette dressing
|Side Kale Salad
|$5.00