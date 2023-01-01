Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve key lime pies

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Urban Growler Brewing Company image

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Made from scratch, sweet and tart!
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie Shake$8.50
Creamy vanilla oat soft serve blended into key lime perfection! Topped with coconut whipped cream + vegan graham cracker crumbs
(GF when ordered without graham crumbs)
More about J. Selby's
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
mini key lime pie$6.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$9.00
house-made [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

