Key lime pies in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.95
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Made from scratch, sweet and tart!
More about J. Selby's
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Key Lime Pie Shake
|$8.50
Creamy vanilla oat soft serve blended into key lime perfection! Topped with coconut whipped cream + vegan graham cracker crumbs
(GF when ordered without graham crumbs)
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|mini key lime pie
|$6.95