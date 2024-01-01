Lamb burgers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve lamb burgers
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Lamb Burger
|$14.95
Ground lamb, mint, wheat bulgar and spices perfectly blended in a 1/3 pound patty. Finished with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our traditional house-made hummus.
Moscow On The Hill
371 Selby Ave, Saint Paul
|Lamb Burger
|$17.95
Paprika-caper cream cheese with mixed greens and cucumbers on a Everything Bagel. Served with Moscow Fries