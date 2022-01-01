Lobster rolls in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|LOBSTER NARU ROLL
|$18.95
lobster tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, wrapped with cucumber, served w. mango sauce
More about Yumi Saint Paul
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Lobster Roll*
|$23.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)