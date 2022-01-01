Lobsters in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve lobsters
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Side Lobster
|$15.95
|LOBSTER NARU ROLL
|$18.95
lobster tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, wrapped with cucumber, served w. mango sauce
V & I Best Steak House
1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul
|Tbone Lobster And Drink
|$37.99
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Lobster Roll*
|$23.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
a Manitou Classic is Back . . .
wild caught lobster served in a split top bun with melted butter, mayo and secret seasoning
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
1/4 pound of fresh claw lobster meat, pasta and smoked gouda & aged cheddar cream sauce . . .