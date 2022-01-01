Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve lobsters

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Lobster$15.95
LOBSTER NARU ROLL$18.95
lobster tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, wrapped with cucumber, served w. mango sauce
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
V & I Best Steak House image

 

V & I Best Steak House

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tbone Lobster And Drink$37.99
More about V & I Best Steak House
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll*$23.95
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)
More about Yumi Saint Paul
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$25.00
a Manitou Classic is Back . . .
wild caught lobster served in a split top bun with melted butter, mayo and secret seasoning
Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
1/4 pound of fresh claw lobster meat, pasta and smoked gouda & aged cheddar cream sauce . . .
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

