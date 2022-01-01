Mac and cheese in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Side Mac-N-Cheese
|$3.49
|Gouda Mac-N-Cheese
|$12.99
Hearty Cavatappi Noodles Sauteed In Our Rustic Old World Smoked Gouda Sauce. Topped With A Savory Blend Of Imported Asiago And Parmesan Cheese Then Finished In The Oven To A Warm & Bubbly Crusted Top.
|Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese
|$16.99
A Stack Of Our Always Tender Fall-Of The Bone Saucy Ribs Presented In A Bubbling Skillet Of Rich And Creamy Artisan Inspired Aged Vermont White Cheddar And Asiago Mac-N-Cheese.
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Homestyle Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs [V]
|Family-Style Homestyle Mac and Cheese
|$35.00
three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs | serves 5-6, hot and ready to enjoy [V]
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
oven baked; served with choice of side [V]
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, asiago, crushed red pepper, smoked ham, diced roma tomatoes, smashed croutons, parsley
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
1595 MN-36, Roseville
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.50
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Moe's Classic Mac n Cheese
|$13.99
4-Cheese Blend, Heavy Cream all tossed with Cavatappi Noodles and topped with toasted Panko Bread Crumbs.
|Kids Mac n' Cheese
|$6.50
Homemade in our cheesy sauce
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle cookie
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzerella, parmesan, garlic and cream
add tenderloin tips and gorgonzola
add dry rub chicken and chives
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and cream
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
organic gluten-free penne | cheddar | gouda | parmesan
served with a side of organic mixed greens
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$16.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|8pc Mac & cheese wedges
|$5.99
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Mac N Cheese Bites
|$12.00
Creamy smoked Gouda and Mac Bites, served with our home made fresh Buttermilk Dill Ranch Dip
|Kids Mac'n Cheese
|$8.00
Macaroni Pasta, House-made Cheddar Sauce
(Add crispy bacon +$2.00)
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Side Mac-N-Cheese
|$3.49
|Gouda Mac-N-Cheese
|$12.99
Hearty Cavatappi Noodles Sauteed In Our Rustic Old World Smoked Gouda Sauce. Topped With A Savory Blend Of Imported Asiago And Parmesan Cheese Then Finished In The Oven To A Warm & Bubbly Crusted Top.
|Taco Mac N' Cheese
|$14.99
Our House Made Cheese Sauce Tossed In Cavatappi Noodles & Certified Angus Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese & Garnished With Pico De Gallo Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
House made cheese sauce, buttered toasted breadcrumbs
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
homemade mac & cheese served with bread stick.
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Mac n Cheese Bites
|$7.99
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|KIDS Mac N Cheese
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Kids Mac N' Cheese
|$9.00
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Small Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
A smaller portion of creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles. Served with chip
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles
|Mac & Cheese Corned Beef
|$17.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles & Merlins corned beef
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Grown Up Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Elbow macaroni with Cowbell beer cheese and shredded monterey, basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, topped with baked panko and served fresh cut veggies.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
All served with a side of carrots and
ranch dressing, or you can get fries or tots for $2
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$10.95
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Mac N Cheese
|$3.99
House made Macaroni & Cheese
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$7.99
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Mac N Cheese Bites Kids
|$6.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Gourmet white cheddar, cheeses, & bacon. Texas toast Included. Try Grilled or crispy chicken on top!
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|MAC & CHEESE
|$16.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.95
Kids portion mac & cheese - no side.
