Mac and cheese in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve mac and cheese

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac-N-Cheese$3.49
Gouda Mac-N-Cheese$12.99
Hearty Cavatappi Noodles Sauteed In Our Rustic Old World Smoked Gouda Sauce. Topped With A Savory Blend Of Imported Asiago And Parmesan Cheese Then Finished In The Oven To A Warm & Bubbly Crusted Top.
Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese$16.99
A Stack Of Our Always Tender Fall-Of The Bone Saucy Ribs Presented In A Bubbling Skillet Of Rich And Creamy Artisan Inspired Aged Vermont White Cheddar And Asiago Mac-N-Cheese.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Homestyle Mac and Cheese$12.00
three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs [V]
Family-Style Homestyle Mac and Cheese$35.00
three-cheese sauce; topped with toasted bread crumbs | serves 5-6, hot and ready to enjoy [V]
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
oven baked; served with choice of side [V]
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$14.50
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, asiago, crushed red pepper, smoked ham, diced roma tomatoes, smashed croutons, parsley
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$6.95
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moe's Classic Mac n Cheese$13.99
4-Cheese Blend, Heavy Cream all tossed with Cavatappi Noodles and topped with toasted Panko Bread Crumbs.
Kids Mac n' Cheese$6.50
Homemade in our cheesy sauce
Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle cookie
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzerella, parmesan, garlic and cream
add tenderloin tips and gorgonzola
add dry rub chicken and chives
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and cream
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$16.00
organic gluten-free penne | cheddar | gouda | parmesan
served with a side of organic mixed greens
Mac 'n Cheese$16.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8pc Mac & cheese wedges$5.99
FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese Bites$12.00
Creamy smoked Gouda and Mac Bites, served with our home made fresh Buttermilk Dill Ranch Dip
Kids Mac'n Cheese$8.00
Macaroni Pasta, House-made Cheddar Sauce
(Add crispy bacon +$2.00)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.99
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac-N-Cheese$3.49
Gouda Mac-N-Cheese$12.99
Hearty Cavatappi Noodles Sauteed In Our Rustic Old World Smoked Gouda Sauce. Topped With A Savory Blend Of Imported Asiago And Parmesan Cheese Then Finished In The Oven To A Warm & Bubbly Crusted Top.
Taco Mac N' Cheese$14.99
Our House Made Cheese Sauce Tossed In Cavatappi Noodles & Certified Angus Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese & Garnished With Pico De Gallo Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter
The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$14.00
House made cheese sauce, buttered toasted breadcrumbs
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$12.00
homemade mac & cheese served with bread stick.
Kids Mac and Cheese$9.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Mac n Cheese Bites$7.99
Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Mac N Cheese$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac N' Cheese$9.00
FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Small Mac & Cheese$7.00
A smaller portion of creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles. Served with chip
Mac & Cheese$9.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles
Mac & Cheese Corned Beef$17.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles & Merlins corned beef
Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grown Up Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow macaroni with Cowbell beer cheese and shredded monterey, basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, topped with baked panko and served fresh cut veggies.
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
All served with a side of carrots and
ranch dressing, or you can get fries or tots for $2
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Large Mac & Cheese$10.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$3.99
House made Macaroni & Cheese
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.99
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese Bites Kids$6.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Gourmet white cheddar, cheeses, & bacon. Texas toast Included. Try Grilled or crispy chicken on top!
The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE$16.00
Kid Mac & Cheese$8.00
Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.95
Kids portion mac & cheese - no side.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K Bacon Mac & Cheese$8.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
1/4 pound of fresh claw lobster meat, pasta and smoked gouda & aged cheddar cream sauce . . .
