Meatloaf in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve meatloaf
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Meatloaf
|$17.00
made from scratch on sourdough bread; served open-faced with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and MJK
gravy
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Meatloaf
|$17.50
a generous portion of home-made meatloaf, mashed potatoes, asparagus, chipotle ketchup
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Meatloaf
|$15.79
Made from scratch, seared hot and served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and house vegetable.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|MEATLOAF SANDWICH
|$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, mashed taters topped with gravy on fresh bread and a side salad with creamy dill dressing.
|MINNESOTA MEATLOAF
|$16.00
Seasoned ground beef and herbs, mushroom gravy with homemade butter mashed potatoes.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|MEATLOAF
|$13.85
House-made meatloaf topped with our savory gravy. Served with veggies, bread stick & choice of potato.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|House Made Meatloaf 2-Piece
|$19.00