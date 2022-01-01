Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve meatloaf

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf$17.00
made from scratch on sourdough bread; served open-faced with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and MJK
gravy
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf$17.50
a generous portion of home-made meatloaf, mashed potatoes, asparagus, chipotle ketchup
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf$15.79
Made from scratch, seared hot and served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and house vegetable.
More about Moe's American Grill
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATLOAF SANDWICH$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, mashed taters topped with gravy on fresh bread and a side salad with creamy dill dressing.
MINNESOTA MEATLOAF$16.00
Seasoned ground beef and herbs, mushroom gravy with homemade butter mashed potatoes.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATLOAF$13.85
House-made meatloaf topped with our savory gravy. Served with veggies, bread stick & choice of potato.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Made Meatloaf 2-Piece$19.00
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATLOAF$13.85
House-made meatloaf topped with our savory gravy. Served with veggies, bread stick & choice of potato.
More about Ze's Diner

