Mostaccioli in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve mostaccioli

Banner pic

 

Panino's North Oaks

857 Village Center Dr, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mostaccioli$17.25
More about Panino's North Oaks
Item pic

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mostaccioli & Meatballs$16.00
Mostaccioli with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
Main pic

 

Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mostaccioli$15.95
Our mostaccioli covered with our Red sauce and topped with mozz, cheddar and parm cheeses, served with garlic toast.
More about Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mostaccioli$9.50
Penne pasta, marinara, and mozzarella baked to a golden, gooey goodness. Add meatball at $.75 a piece.
VEG Mostaccioli$10.50
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, organic spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Mostaccioli image

 

Red Rabbit St. Paul

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mostaccioli$14.00
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
More about Red Rabbit St. Paul

