Mostaccioli in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve mostaccioli
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Mostaccioli & Meatballs
|$16.00
Mostaccioli with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E
2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake
|Baked Mostaccioli
|$15.95
Our mostaccioli covered with our Red sauce and topped with mozz, cheddar and parm cheeses, served with garlic toast.
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Mostaccioli
|$9.50
Penne pasta, marinara, and mozzarella baked to a golden, gooey goodness. Add meatball at $.75 a piece.
|VEG Mostaccioli
|$10.50
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, organic spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.