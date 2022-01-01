Nachos in Saint Paul
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Skillet Nachos
|$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Nachos
|$13.00
pulled chicken, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Mustang Nacho Wrap
|$13.99
BBQ Chicken, shredded Colby Jack Cheese, diced tomatoes, diced jalapenos and crispy tortilla strips mixed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of Moe's Red Pepper Dip.
|1/2 Mustang Nachos
|$13.29
|Mustang Nachos
|$16.49
Pulled chicken mixed with Honey BBQ sauce served over tri-colored tortilla chips and topped with shredded Colby Jack Cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh jalapenos. Served with Red Pepper Dip
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Nacho Compuestos
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Fiesta Nachos (Beef)
|$8.00
chips, refried beans, ground beef, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and jalepeños
|Fiesta Nachos (Chicken)
|$8.50
chips, refried beans, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and jalepeños
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Nachos Supreme
|$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Jimmer Nachos
|$11.00
Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.
|Vegan Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Tio Steve’s Nachos
|$11.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of tinga chicken or ground beef.
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Italian nachos
|$9.99
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Ultimate Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, beer cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico de galllo, sour cream, & side of salsa
(add bacon, pork, black beans, or chicken $3)
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|BBQ Pork Nachos
|$12.99
Slow-Roasted Pork Over Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips, Layered With A Five Cheese Blend & Topped With Queso Cheese, Pico De Gallo Then Drizzled With Jalapeño Crema, BBQ Sauce & Topped With Guacamole & Cilantro.
|Nachos
|$12.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With A Five Cheese Blend & Topped With Queso Cheese, Chicken Or Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Lime Crema & Guacamole.
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Nacho Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
Carne asada beef, beans, nacho queso fiesta cheese, sour cream, guacamole & crushed corn chips layered into a large burrito. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
|Nachos Esquites
|$13.25
|Nachos Supremo (Online)
|$15.25
Our stone ground corn chips layered with fried pinto beans, guisado or vegetarian choice, cheese, then topped with sour cream, lettuce, & guacamole, perfect to share. No sides.
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville
|Nachos
|$13.00
Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|TATER TOT NACHOS
|$7.25
Layers of tater tots with cheese, bacon, tomatoes & topped with sour cream.
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Nachos
chicken or plain, with wonton crisps, cheese blend, lettuce, peppers, bbq & cilantro seasoned cream