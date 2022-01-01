Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Nachos$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
pulled chicken, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole, mozzarella
More about Groveland Tap
Mustang Nacho Wrap image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mustang Nacho Wrap$13.99
BBQ Chicken, shredded Colby Jack Cheese, diced tomatoes, diced jalapenos and crispy tortilla strips mixed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of Moe's Red Pepper Dip.
1/2 Mustang Nachos$13.29
Mustang Nachos$16.49
Pulled chicken mixed with Honey BBQ sauce served over tri-colored tortilla chips and topped with shredded Colby Jack Cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh jalapenos. Served with Red Pepper Dip
More about Moe's American Grill
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nacho Compuestos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Nachos (Beef)$8.00
chips, refried beans, ground beef, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and jalepeños
Fiesta Nachos (Chicken)$8.50
chips, refried beans, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream, onions, and jalepeños
More about Taco House
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jimmer Nachos$11.00
Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.
Vegan Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nacho Compuestos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nacho Compuestos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Nachos$11.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tio Steve’s Nachos$11.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of tinga chicken or ground beef.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Italian nachos$9.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$9.99
More about Shore 96
Item pic

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, beer cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico de galllo, sour cream, & side of salsa
(add bacon, pork, black beans, or chicken $3)
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
BBQ Pork Nachos image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pork Nachos$12.99
Slow-Roasted Pork Over Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips, Layered With A Five Cheese Blend & Topped With Queso Cheese, Pico De Gallo Then Drizzled With Jalapeño Crema, BBQ Sauce & Topped With Guacamole & Cilantro.
Nachos$12.99
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With A Five Cheese Blend & Topped With Queso Cheese, Chicken Or Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Lime Crema & Guacamole.
More about St. Paul Tap
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Burrito (Online)$11.45
Carne asada beef, beans, nacho queso fiesta cheese, sour cream, guacamole & crushed corn chips layered into a large burrito. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Nachos Esquites$13.25
Nachos Supremo (Online)$15.25
Our stone ground corn chips layered with fried pinto beans, guisado or vegetarian choice, cheese, then topped with sour cream, lettuce, & guacamole, perfect to share. No sides.
More about El Burrito Mercado
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, black olives and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$13.00
Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija
More about La Tapatia
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TATER TOT NACHOS$7.25
Layers of tater tots with cheese, bacon, tomatoes & topped with sour cream.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos
chicken or plain, with wonton crisps, cheese blend, lettuce, peppers, bbq & cilantro seasoned cream
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Restaurant banner

 

La Tapatia - Food Truck

2730 Snelling Avenue North, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$13.00
Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija
More about La Tapatia - Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chicken Pasta

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pudding

Grits

Curry Chicken

Jerk Chicken

Hash Browns

Shrimp Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston