Noodle salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve noodle salad

Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

#19 Silver Thread Noodle Salad$12.00
Silver-thread noodles, pork & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts. Gluten-Free.
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

vietnamese noodle salad$12.95
romaine, iceberg, cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, cucumbers, eggs, herb trio, peanuts & crispy onions w/ ginger nuoc cham
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

#24 - Glass Noodle Salad$14.95
Yum-Woon-Sen. Glass noodle, grounded pork, shrimp, grounded peanuts, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Chinese celery, white fungus,
