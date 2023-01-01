Noodle salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve noodle salad
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#19 Silver Thread Noodle Salad
|$12.00
Silver-thread noodles, pork & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts. Gluten-Free.
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|vietnamese noodle salad
|$12.95
romaine, iceberg, cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, cucumbers, eggs, herb trio, peanuts & crispy onions w/ ginger nuoc cham