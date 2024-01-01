Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve omelettes

WESTERN OMELETTE image

 

Original Pancake House - Roseville

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$15.95
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and onion. served with cakes.
GARDEN OMELETTE$15.75
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions with choice of cheese. served with cakes.
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.25
chopped ham and choice of cheese served with cakes.
More about Original Pancake House - Roseville
Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN

7325 Currell Blvd, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYO Omelette$14.00
More about Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN

