Pancakes in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pancakes
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
|Pancakes Short (Double)
|$8.00
Two pancakes served with maple bacon butter and real maple syrup.
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
One pancake served with maple bacon butter and real maple syrup.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Pancakes
|$10.00
three buttermilk pancakes dusted with powder sugar; served with fresh blueberries [V]
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
two buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar; served with fresh blueberries [V]
|MJK Pancakes
|$10.00
stack of 3; dusted with powder sugar | choose: chocolate topped with caramel frosting, chocolate topped with peanut butter frosting, or classic buttermilk topped with fresh blueberries [V]
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Pancakes
|$9.95
Lightly spiced cardamom pancakes with pine nut butter, cumin maple syrup and topped with powdered sugar. (v)
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
|1 Pancake, butter & syrup
|$5.00
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|APPLE PANCAKE
|$13.25
Oven baked with fresh granny smith apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon glaze. *Option to add whipped cream or ice cream.
|1/2 COCONUT PANCAKES
|$7.75
Three Coconut Pancakes
|1/2 STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
|$9.95
Three Strawberry Pancakes
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Blueberry Corn Pancake
|$11.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Combo#3 Cafe Short Stack Pancakes
|$6.95
Two Buttermilk Pancakes with two eggs, any style, two sausages or bacon with hash browns
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes With Meat
|$9.25
Served with Whipped Butter, Syrup, and your choice of meat.
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.
|One Pancake
|$3.95
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
fresh buttermilk pancakes served with local maple syrup.
|Banana Bread Pancakes
|$12.00
|Pillow Pancakes
|$12.00
buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup
Flameburger
2534 Rice St, Little Canada
|Six Pancakes
|$6.95
|Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$2.95
One giant sized Mickey mouse pancake with whipped cream.
|Four Pancakes
|$5.50
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Banana Bread Pancakes
|$12.00
banana bread pancakes topped with fresh bananas and banana butter syrup
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.00
multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle
|German Chocolate Pancakes
|$12.00
fresh german chocolate pancakes with toasted coconut, german chocolate syrup
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|MICKEY PANCAKE
|$6.95
|PANCAKES
|$10.25
Three buttermilk pancakes.
|KIDS PANCAKE MEAL
|$6.95
1 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.