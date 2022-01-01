Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve pancakes

38f5cc50-f6ba-4166-acbd-202d97cde8ac image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
Pancakes Short (Double)$8.00
Two pancakes served with maple bacon butter and real maple syrup.
Single Pancake$4.00
One pancake served with maple bacon butter and real maple syrup.
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$10.00
three buttermilk pancakes dusted with powder sugar; served with fresh blueberries [V]
Kids Pancakes$6.00
two buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar; served with fresh blueberries [V]
MJK Pancakes$10.00
stack of 3; dusted with powder sugar | choose: chocolate topped with caramel frosting, chocolate topped with peanut butter frosting, or classic buttermilk topped with fresh blueberries [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes$9.95
Lightly spiced cardamom pancakes with pine nut butter, cumin maple syrup and topped with powdered sugar. (v)
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
1 Pancake, butter & syrup$5.00
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE PANCAKE$13.25
Oven baked with fresh granny smith apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon glaze. *Option to add whipped cream or ice cream.
1/2 COCONUT PANCAKES$7.75
Three Coconut Pancakes
1/2 STRAWBERRY PANCAKES$9.95
Three Strawberry Pancakes
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Corn Pancake$11.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
Kids Pancakes$6.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Combo#3 Cafe Short Stack Pancakes$6.95
Two Buttermilk Pancakes with two eggs, any style, two sausages or bacon with hash browns
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Buttermilk Pancakes With Meat$9.25
Served with Whipped Butter, Syrup, and your choice of meat.
Three Buttermilk Pancakes$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.
One Pancake$3.95
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
fresh buttermilk pancakes served with local maple syrup.
Banana Bread Pancakes$12.00
Pillow Pancakes$12.00
buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Six Pancakes$6.95
Mickey Mouse Pancake$2.95
One giant sized Mickey mouse pancake with whipped cream.
Four Pancakes$5.50
More about Flameburger
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Bread Pancakes$12.00
banana bread pancakes topped with fresh bananas and banana butter syrup
Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle
German Chocolate Pancakes$12.00
fresh german chocolate pancakes with toasted coconut, german chocolate syrup
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MICKEY PANCAKE$6.95
PANCAKES$10.25
Three buttermilk pancakes.
KIDS PANCAKE MEAL$6.95
1 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MICKEY PANCAKE$6.95
PANCAKES$10.25
Three buttermilk pancakes.
KIDS PANCAKE MEAL$6.95
1 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
More about Ze's Diner

