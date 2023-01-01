Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Highland Grill image

 

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$99.00
cheddar-crusted hoagie, philly steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris Creperie and Cafe - Woodbury

265 Radio Dr., Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
More about Sweet Paris Creperie and Cafe - Woodbury
Consumer pic

 

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak POW$15.00
The 2020 Favorite - marinated skirt steak thinly sliced, sautéed onions and peppers and our famous cheese sauce (we think it should be famous) all in a buttery crust - served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House

