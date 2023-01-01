Philly cheesesteaks in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Highland Grill
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$99.00
cheddar-crusted hoagie, philly steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce
More about Sweet Paris Creperie and Cafe - Woodbury
Sweet Paris Creperie and Cafe - Woodbury
265 Radio Dr., Woodbury
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Philly Cheesesteak POW
|$15.00
The 2020 Favorite - marinated skirt steak thinly sliced, sautéed onions and peppers and our famous cheese sauce (we think it should be famous) all in a buttery crust - served with your choice of side