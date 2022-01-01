Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve pies

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hand Pie$5.00
Mini Pie$6.00
Pie Slice$4.00
More about The Buttered Tin
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie) image

 

The Naughty Greek University

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
More about The Naughty Greek University
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
10,000 Lakes Pot Pie$15.00
roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, Minnesota wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made puff pastry
Family-Style 10,000 Lakes Pot Pie$50.00
roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made pastry | serves 5-6, hot and ready to enjoy
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pie (3)$6.95
Flaky filo dough filled with feta cheese and fried to a golden brown (v)
Spinach Pie (3)$6.95
Flaky filo dough filled with spinach and spices and fried to a golden brown (v)
Chocolate Mousse Pie$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
French Silk Pie$3.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POT PIE$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
More about A-Side Public House
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
14" Super Pie$27.49
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Breakfast Bacon
Please allow an extra 15 to 20 minutes for the Super Pie
10" Super Pie$20.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Breakfast Bacon
Please allow an extra 15 to 20 minutes for the Super Pie
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Steak and Stilton Pie (COLD)$9.50
Prime steak, mushrooms and shallots that have been braised in Fullers Porter for 24 hours. We send home the cheesy top served cold and with no sides please plan accordingly
Sweet Potato Chili Pie (Frozen)$6.00
Our favorite vegetarian pie - filled with beans, quinoa, tomatoes and tons of flavor wrapped in a buttery crust
Killarney Meat Pie$13.00
The luck of the Irish be with you - This meaty pie is filled with grass fed beef, veggies, mushrooms in a tomato Guinness gravy with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Tally's Dockside image

 

Tally's Dockside

4441 Lake Ave South, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Southern BBQ Pie$11.95
Make your choice of chips, house-smoked meat, and toppings.
More about Tally's Dockside
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
mini key lime pie$6.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie) image

 

The Naughty Greek Snelling

181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
More about The Naughty Greek Snelling
My Burger- Mac Groveland image

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEAT PIE "LIHAPIIRAKKA"$9.00
Authentic Finnish Meat Pies “Lihapiirakka” made with loads of juicy ground beef, rice, onions, garlic and special spices stuffed in a soft fried dough. Add Finnish mustard "Turun Sinappi" (optional).
KARELIAN PIES$8.00
Traditional Karelian Pies “Karjalanpiirakka” have creamy potato filling inside buttery traditional thin rye crust. Add old world egg butter (optional).
.
.
Deals: 2 Karelian Pies for $8 or 6 for $22
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepard's Pie$11.00
Beef and lamb, peas, carrots and herbs in a rich beef sauce topped with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a breadstick.
More about Celts Craft House
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pie$3.60
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
French silk pie$3.75
Apple Pie$3.25
More about Flameburger
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN POT PIE$25.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE PIE$5.00
FOREST BERRY BERRY PIE$5.00
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$16.00
Shepherds Pie$19.00
lamb, beef, & vegetables crowned with mashed potatoes . . . a Manitou Classic
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
B&E Sweets by Diane image

 

B&E Sweets by Diane

1595 MN-36, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8' Banana Creme Pie$18.00
More about B&E Sweets by Diane
Slice of French Silk Pie image

 

Parlour St Paul

267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of French Silk Pie$7.00
Slice of Banoffee Pie$7.00
More about Parlour St Paul
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE PIE$5.00
FOREST BERRY BERRY PIE$5.00
More about Ze's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Italian Salad

Seafood Salad

Carne Asada

Veggie Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Steak Tacos

Black Bean Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston