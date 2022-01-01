Pies in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pies
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Hand Pie
|$5.00
|Mini Pie
|$6.00
|Pie Slice
|$4.00
The Naughty Greek University
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
|Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
|$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|10,000 Lakes Pot Pie
|$15.00
roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, Minnesota wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made puff pastry
|Family-Style 10,000 Lakes Pot Pie
|$50.00
roasted chicken, mushrooms, potato, mirepoix vegetables, wild rice, corn; topped with cheddar cheese and scratch-made pastry | serves 5-6, hot and ready to enjoy
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Cheese Pie (3)
|$6.95
Flaky filo dough filled with feta cheese and fried to a golden brown (v)
|Spinach Pie (3)
|$6.95
Flaky filo dough filled with spinach and spices and fried to a golden brown (v)
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$7.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|French Silk Pie
|$3.29
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|POT PIE
|$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|14" Super Pie
|$27.49
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Breakfast Bacon
Please allow an extra 15 to 20 minutes for the Super Pie
|10" Super Pie
|$20.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Breakfast Bacon
Please allow an extra 15 to 20 minutes for the Super Pie
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Steak and Stilton Pie (COLD)
|$9.50
Prime steak, mushrooms and shallots that have been braised in Fullers Porter for 24 hours. We send home the cheesy top served cold and with no sides please plan accordingly
|Sweet Potato Chili Pie (Frozen)
|$6.00
Our favorite vegetarian pie - filled with beans, quinoa, tomatoes and tons of flavor wrapped in a buttery crust
|Killarney Meat Pie
|$13.00
The luck of the Irish be with you - This meaty pie is filled with grass fed beef, veggies, mushrooms in a tomato Guinness gravy with your choice of side
Tally's Dockside
4441 Lake Ave South, White Bear Lake
|BYO Southern BBQ Pie
|$11.95
Make your choice of chips, house-smoked meat, and toppings.
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|mini key lime pie
|$6.25
The Naughty Greek Snelling
181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul
|Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
|$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|MEAT PIE "LIHAPIIRAKKA"
|$9.00
Authentic Finnish Meat Pies “Lihapiirakka” made with loads of juicy ground beef, rice, onions, garlic and special spices stuffed in a soft fried dough. Add Finnish mustard "Turun Sinappi" (optional).
|KARELIAN PIES
|$8.00
Traditional Karelian Pies “Karjalanpiirakka” have creamy potato filling inside buttery traditional thin rye crust. Add old world egg butter (optional).
Deals: 2 Karelian Pies for $8 or 6 for $22
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Shepard's Pie
|$11.00
Beef and lamb, peas, carrots and herbs in a rich beef sauce topped with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a breadstick.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$19.00
lamb, beef, & vegetables crowned with mashed potatoes . . . a Manitou Classic
Parlour St Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Slice of French Silk Pie
|$7.00
|Slice of Banoffee Pie
|$7.00