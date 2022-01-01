Po boy in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunny Po Boy$14.00
Panko crusted Sunny filets, arugula, tomato, lemon basil aioli
Served with natural-cut fries
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Juicy Shrimp Shack image

 

Juicy Shrimp Shack

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po'boy$12.00
More about Juicy Shrimp Shack
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Po' Boy$9.50
Crispy fried chicken, Italian slaw, garlic mayo, tomato.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
More about Shore 96
Banner pic

 

Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Shrimp Po' Boy$19.00
Breaded Shrimp, Mo’ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hoagie Roll, Fries
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar

