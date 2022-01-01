Po boy in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve po boy
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Sunny Po Boy
|$14.00
Panko crusted Sunny filets, arugula, tomato, lemon basil aioli
Served with natural-cut fries
Juicy Shrimp Shack
1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$12.00
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Italian Po' Boy
|$9.50
Crispy fried chicken, Italian slaw, garlic mayo, tomato.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.99