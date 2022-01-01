Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve pork belly

Ngon Bistro image

 

Ngon Bistro

799 University Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly$13.00
Pork belly slow cooked in pho, "Locally Laid" egg, kimchee, sweet chilisauce
More about Ngon Bistro
Pork Belly Ribs (1 lb) image

 

Mekong BBQ

1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Combo$11.50
Crispy pork belly with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce.
Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.
Pork Belly Ribs (1 lb)$10.95
Roast pork ribs with crispy skin and tender fat. Served with pepper sauce.
More about Mekong BBQ
Unison Restaurant and Banquet image

 

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

1800 white bear avenue, maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$15.00
Pork Belly$13.00
More about Unison Restaurant and Banquet
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps$19.00
Kimchi, pickled vegetables, sweet and spicy sauce, ginger-scallion sauce
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly & Biscuits$14.00
house biscuits, caramelized pork belly, cheesy grits, topped with mustard vinaigrette
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Fresh Spring Rolls

Seafood Salad

Thai Tea

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Soup

Veggie Sandwiches

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston