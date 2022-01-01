Pork belly in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pork belly
Ngon Bistro
799 University Ave, Saint Paul
|Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly
|$13.00
Pork belly slow cooked in pho, "Locally Laid" egg, kimchee, sweet chilisauce
Mekong BBQ
1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul
|Pork Belly Combo
|$11.50
Crispy pork belly with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce.
Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.
|Pork Belly Ribs (1 lb)
|$10.95
Roast pork ribs with crispy skin and tender fat. Served with pepper sauce.
Unison Restaurant and Banquet
1800 white bear avenue, maplewood
|Pork Belly
|$15.00
|Pork Belly
|$13.00
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps
|$19.00
Kimchi, pickled vegetables, sweet and spicy sauce, ginger-scallion sauce