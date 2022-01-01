Pork chops in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pork chops
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$28.00
from MN Compart Farms, dry-aged and pan-seared; served with roasted sweet potato, tri-color fingerling potatoes, baby carrots, pea pods, and bell peppers; topped with whole grain mustard-miso sauce [G]
V & I Best Steak House
1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul
|Pork Chop
|$15.67
Flameburger
2534 Rice St, Little Canada
|Pork Chop and Eggs
|$10.95
6 OZ broiled pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns, toast, and jelly
|Pork Chops Dinner
|$10.25
One or two 6 OZ broiled pork chop. Served with french fries or hash browns, toast and coleslaw
|Two Pork Chops and Eggs
|$13.95
Two 6 OZ broiled pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns, toast, and jelly.