Pork chops in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pork chops

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Bone-In Pork Chop$28.00
from MN Compart Farms, dry-aged and pan-seared; served with roasted sweet potato, tri-color fingerling potatoes, baby carrots, pea pods, and bell peppers; topped with whole grain mustard-miso sauce [G]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
V & I Best Steak House

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$15.67
More about V & I Best Steak House
Kalsada

1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
pork chop$28.00
More about Kalsada
Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop and Eggs$10.95
6 OZ broiled pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns, toast, and jelly
Pork Chops Dinner$10.25
One or two 6 OZ broiled pork chop. Served with french fries or hash browns, toast and coleslaw
Two Pork Chops and Eggs$13.95
Two 6 OZ broiled pork chop served with two eggs, hash browns, toast, and jelly.
More about Flameburger

