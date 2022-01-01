Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants that serve prosciutto

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Pizza$16.00
hand-sliced aged Parma prosciutto, fig jam, roasted pears, brie cheese; topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Egg Sandwich$10.00
all butter croissant, prosciutto, manchego, scrambled egg, honey. served with fruit until 11am then salad from 11-3
Prosciutto manchego and Arugula crepe$10.50
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrata Prosciutto Bucatini$27.00
Prosciutto wrapped Burrata cheese, breaded and fried, bucatini pasta, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Mario's

232 Cleveland Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto and Peppers$16.00
poblano pepper, ricotta, basil, spinach, duke's mayo, piquillo pepper, tomato, oregano, chili flake
More about Mario's

