Prosciutto in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants that serve prosciutto
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$16.00
hand-sliced aged Parma prosciutto, fig jam, roasted pears, brie cheese; topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Prosciutto Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
all butter croissant, prosciutto, manchego, scrambled egg, honey. served with fruit until 11am then salad from 11-3
|Prosciutto manchego and Arugula crepe
|$10.50
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Burrata Prosciutto Bucatini
|$27.00
Prosciutto wrapped Burrata cheese, breaded and fried, bucatini pasta, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil