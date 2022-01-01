Pulled pork sandwiches in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Our slow roasted pulled pork, pulled high on a white bun.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$15.00
Zesty pulled BBQ pork, onions, and mushrooms on sourdough or wheat smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce with side salad.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

1409 Arcade Street, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.00
More about Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

