Pulled pork sandwiches in Saint Paul

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
Our slow roasted pulled pork, pulled high on a white bun.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$15.00
Zesty pulled BBQ pork, onions, and mushrooms on sourdough or wheat smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce with side salad.