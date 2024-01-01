Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

Hawaii Poke Bowl - Eagan - 3345 Central Park Common Dr

3345 Central Park Common Dr, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$7.50
Base brown rice, quinoa. Protein chicken. Mix-in flavor ponzu, lemon ginger. Mix-ins mango, cilantro, edamame cucumber, cherry tomato. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
More about Hawaii Poke Bowl - Eagan - 3345 Central Park Common Dr
Consumer pic

 

Hawaii Poke Bowl - St. Paul

1375 South Robert Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$7.50
Base brown rice, quinoa. Protein chicken. Mix-in flavor ponzu, lemon ginger. Mix-ins mango, cilantro, edamame cucumber, cherry tomato. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
More about Hawaii Poke Bowl - St. Paul
Item pic

 

Hawaii Poke Bowl - Apple Valley - 7594 150th Street West

7594 150th Street West, Apple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$7.50
Base brown rice, quinoa. Protein chicken. Mix-in flavor ponzu, lemon ginger. Mix-ins mango, cilantro, edamame cucumber, cherry tomato. *Item is sold as is, no substitutions or modifications allowed. *
More about Hawaii Poke Bowl - Apple Valley - 7594 150th Street West

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chips And Salsa

Fajitas

Veggie Burgers

Tacos

Jerk Chicken

Bread Pudding

Avocado Toast

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

No reviews yet

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston