Reuben in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve reuben
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Reuben
|$14.00
hand-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
More about Moe's American Grill
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|NY Reuben
|$15.29
Thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Rye Bread.
|Cup Reuben Soup
|$5.50
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Reuben Burger
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$10.99
This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Tempeh Reuben
|$15.00
organic grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw
| pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | sauerkraut | Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss | organic French Meadow sourdough rye
(vegan)
|Tempeh Reuben
|$14.00
organic grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw
pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | sauerkraut | Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss | organic sourdough rye
More about FoodSmith
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Reuben
|$17.00
House-corned Peterson Farm beef, white cheddar, smoked Hungarian paprika aioli, shaved kraut, dark rye bread
More about The Winkin' Rooster
The Winkin' Rooster
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview
|Reuben
|$8.50
Marble pumpernickel, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Smoked Reuben
|$21.00
House-smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, pumpernickel bread
|Smoked Reuben
|$21.00
House-smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing,
pumpernickel bread
More about Eagan Arms Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Deluxe Reuben Tots
|$16.00
Our favorite Reuben Tots but better because it is topped with fresh sauerkraut and our Russian Dressing making it true Irish Nachos
|Reuben Tots
|$13.75
Crispy tater tots topped with ale cheese sauce, corned beef & scallions
|Reuben Tots
|$14.00
Crispy tater tots topped with ale cheese sauce, corned beef & scallions
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Reuben
|$14.00
In house porter braised corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss, house made Russian sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread. Served w/ your choice of side.
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|reuben
|$14.95
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & red pepper aioli on caraway rye
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$11.99
Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing & 4oz's of our house made Corned Beef.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Reuben Burger
|$10.99
More about Celts Craft House
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Reuben Rolls
|$8.50
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.
|Classic Reuben
|$12.00
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.
|Reuben
|$13.00
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|REUBEN
|$11.65
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Reuben
|$15.00
|Manitou Reuben
|$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made russian, toasted spiral rye . . . a Manitou Classic