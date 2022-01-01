Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$14.00
hand-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Reuben$15.29
Thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island dressing on toasted Rye Bread.
Cup Reuben Soup$5.50
More about Moe's American Grill
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Burger$10.99
Reuben$10.99
This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
308eea05-98b2-4a46-87d2-b63d5a82df12 image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempeh Reuben$15.00
organic grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw
| pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | sauerkraut | Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss | organic French Meadow sourdough rye
(vegan)
Tempeh Reuben$14.00
organic grilled tempeh | firecracker slaw
pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | sauerkraut | Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss | organic sourdough rye
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
FoodSmith Reuben image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$17.00
House-corned Peterson Farm beef, white cheddar, smoked Hungarian paprika aioli, shaved kraut, dark rye bread
More about FoodSmith
Item pic

 

The Winkin' Rooster

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$8.50
Marble pumpernickel, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing
More about The Winkin' Rooster
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Reuben$21.00
House-smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, pumpernickel bread
Smoked Reuben$21.00
House-smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing,
pumpernickel bread
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Reuben Tots$16.00
Our favorite Reuben Tots but better because it is topped with fresh sauerkraut and our Russian Dressing making it true Irish Nachos
Reuben Tots$13.75
Crispy tater tots topped with ale cheese sauce, corned beef & scallions
Reuben Tots$14.00
Crispy tater tots topped with ale cheese sauce, corned beef & scallions
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Reuben image

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$14.00
In house porter braised corned beef, house made sauerkraut, swiss, house made Russian sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread. Served w/ your choice of side.
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
reuben$14.95
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & red pepper aioli on caraway rye
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben$11.99
Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing & 4oz's of our house made Corned Beef.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Burger$10.99
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Rolls$8.50
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.
Classic Reuben$12.00
House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Thousand Island dressing on dark rye bread.
Reuben$13.00
More about Celts Craft House
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$9.95
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$10.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
REUBEN$11.65
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.
More about Ze's Diner
e8237991-9343-4c08-be30-c7de8786c632 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
Manitou Reuben$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made russian, toasted spiral rye . . . a Manitou Classic
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
REUBEN$11.65
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye bread.
More about Ze's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Pork Ribs

Po Boy

Enchiladas

Fettuccine Alfredo

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Cheesecake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston