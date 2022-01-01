Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve rice bowls

Dino's of Woodbury image

 

Dino's of Woodbury

10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.49
More about Dino's of Woodbury
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro rice bowl$12.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Ngon Bistro image

 

Ngon Bistro

799 University Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice, cucumber, tomato, pickled sprouts & scallions, choice of protein
More about Ngon Bistro
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Bowl)$5.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIMCHI SLAW RICE BOWL$16.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub

