Rice bowls in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Rice Bowl
|$9.29
More about Ngon Bistro
Ngon Bistro
799 University Ave, Saint Paul
|Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Jasmine rice, cucumber, tomato, pickled sprouts & scallions, choice of protein
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Bowl)
|$5.49