Rice soup in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve rice soup

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken And Wild Rice Soup$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#62 Rice Noodle Soup - Pho
Rice noodles with bean sprouts & cilantro. Gluten-Free by request
#15 Rice Soup
Gluten-Free
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chx Wild Rice Soup$8.00
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Rice Soup$11.00
House made creamy chicken wild rice soup, served with a bread stick.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Cup)$4.49
Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Bowl)$5.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.29
Famous, Minnesota home grown wild rice
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

