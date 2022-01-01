Risotto in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve risotto
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Parmesan Risotto
|$8.00
[V] [G]
|Mushroom Risotto
|$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, garlic, shallots, plant-based mozzarella cheese [V+]
Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center
5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks
|Risotto
|$21.95
|Sweet Corn Risotto
|$9.95
Luci Ancora
2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|risotto
|$17.00
simmered arborio rice, lemon & parmesan + slow cooked chicken thigh (gf)