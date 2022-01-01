Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve risotto

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Risotto$8.00
Mushroom Risotto$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, garlic, shallots, plant-based mozzarella cheese [V+]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center

5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Risotto$21.95
Sweet Corn Risotto$9.95
More about Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center
Luci Ancora

2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
risotto$17.00
simmered arborio rice, lemon & parmesan + slow cooked chicken thigh (gf)
More about Luci Ancora
Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Risotto$7.00
Chicken Risotto$19.00
pan-seared parmesan crusted leg & thigh, sun-dried tomato, smoked mushroom & asparagus risotto. Add sauteed shrimp $5, add Steak $5, add salmon $7
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar

