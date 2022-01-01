Roast beef sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
Maverick's
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
|$12.95
Slow Roasted Beef served on two slices of bread with mashed potatoes. topped with gravy
Lost Fox - 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101
213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101, Saint Paul
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$11.50
Delicious house made roast beef, on your choice of white, wheat, or a croissant, with blue cheese, provolone, tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli.