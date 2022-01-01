Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Beef Sandwich$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun.
More about Maverick's
Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
Slow Roasted Beef served on two slices of bread with mashed potatoes. topped with gravy
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Lost Fox - 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101

213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.50
Delicious house made roast beef, on your choice of white, wheat, or a croissant, with blue cheese, provolone, tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli.
More about Lost Fox - 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101

