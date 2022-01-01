Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve roast duck

Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#26 Roast Duck Curry$16.50
Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.
#43 Full Thai Roast Duck$28.00
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
#43 Half Thai Roast Duck$16.00
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Mekong BBQ

1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Duck
Seasoned and roasted in our special spice blend. Served with dipping sauce.
More about Mekong BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#54 - Roasted Duck w. Rice$12.95
Roasted duck over steamed rice with Chinese broccoli, pickled ginger. Side of soup and black sauce.
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Fish And Chips

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Black Bean Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston