Roast duck in Saint Paul

Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#26 Roast Duck Curry
|$16.50
Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.
|#43 Full Thai Roast Duck
|$28.00
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
|#43 Half Thai Roast Duck
|$16.00
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
Mekong BBQ
1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul
|Roast Duck
Seasoned and roasted in our special spice blend. Served with dipping sauce.