Salmon in Saint Paul

La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Salmone al Limone
|$25.00
Blackened Atlantic Salmon steak served over wilted spinach, white wine, spring onions with a cayenne lemon sauce
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Family-Style Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon
|$49.00
organic and sustainably farmed in Wisconsin; four servings, pan-seared; served lemon beurre blanc | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
|Salmon Pesto Salad
|$17.00
with mixed greens, grilled artichokes, roasted golden beets, sweet potatoes and parsnips, goat cheese, and maple- strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
|Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon
|$27.00
organic and sustainably farmed in Wisconsin; pan-seared; served with lobster risotto, grilled honey-glazed baby carrots, and lemon beurre blanc
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Side Salmon
|$10.00
|Seared Salmon
|$24.95
mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, white wine butter
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$5.95
|SALMON LOVER ROLL
|$15.95
salmon tempura and avocado inside, top w. spicy salmon, crunch, served w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Salmon(Sake)
|$5.00
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|sp1 Thai Salmon Fillet
|$18.50
An eight ounce salmon fillet steamed & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables.
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Avocado + smoked salmon
|$15.00
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|SALMON SCRAMBLER
|$14.75
Three scrambled eggs with smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, and a hint of dill and onion. Served with pancakes.
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Korean BBQ Salmon Bowl
|$17.00
brown rice & quinoa, superfood greens, salmon, cucumber, radish, kimchi, pickled red onion, red pepper, scallions, wasabi micro greens, korean bbq sauce, korean vinaigrette
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Miso Salmon
|$28.00
|Eggs & Smoked Salmon
|$15.00
two Schultz organic scrambled eggs | organic spinach | smoked sustainable salmon | cream cheese | organic mixed greens | organic seeded sourdough toast
|Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$20.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | sustainable salmon | organic spinach | house-made hollandaise sauce | organic mixed greens
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Salmon & Pretzel Bagel Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot-smoked maple & bourbon salmon pastrami, shaved red onions, whipped dill mascarpone, capers and arugula
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$16.50
Arugula & house tartar sauce on a Wuollet's bun
|Salmon
|$28.00
Lemon-dill butter, grain salad & grilled broccolini
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|BBQ Spice Salmon and Shrimp
|$37.00
Blackened Shrimp and Salmon, grits, garlic butter, sautéed spinach.
|Side Salmon
|$14.00
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Salmon and Blue (Frozen)
|$6.00
Roasted Alaskan Salmon combined with spinach in a rich Bleu cheese gravy
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|green mole salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon w/ green mole on jasmine rice, garnished w/ arugula, watermelon radish & toasted pepitas
|salmon banh mi
|$15.95
grilled salmon, cilantro, mint, carrot & jalapeno w/ sriracha mayo on baguette
|szechuan salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|SALMON BURGER
|$15.00
Seasoned salmon and herb burger made with gluten free bread crumbs inside topped with creamy homemade coleslaw served on a butter roll.
|SIDE GRILLED SALMON
|$8.95
|SIDE SMOKED SALMON LOX
|$7.25
Momento Restaurant + Bar
360 St. Peter, St. Paul
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$14.00
Dill Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Hardboiled Egg, Grilled Ciabatta
|Wood-Fired Salmon (GF)
|$25.00
Calabrian Chili Honey, Creamy Polenta and Broccolini
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Salmon
|$15.00
A 6 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet served with Béarnaise sauce and choice of two sides.
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$5.95
|Spicy Salmon Roll*
|$9.95
Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.95
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Salmon Toast
|$14.00
alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Salmon Toast
|$14.00
alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Grilled Maple Salmon
|$25.00
maple bacon glaze . .
|Grilled Salmon Club
|$15.00
bacon, smokey tomato mayo, on toasted sourdough . . lettuce & tomato