Salmon in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve salmon

La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone al Limone$25.00
Blackened Atlantic Salmon steak served over wilted spinach, white wine, spring onions with a cayenne lemon sauce
More about La Grolla St Paul
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Family-Style Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon$49.00
organic and sustainably farmed in Wisconsin; four servings, pan-seared; served lemon beurre blanc | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor) [G]
Salmon Pesto Salad$17.00
with mixed greens, grilled artichokes, roasted golden beets, sweet potatoes and parsnips, goat cheese, and maple- strawberry balsamic vinaigrette [G]
Superior Fresh Atlantic Salmon$27.00
organic and sustainably farmed in Wisconsin; pan-seared; served with lobster risotto, grilled honey-glazed baby carrots, and lemon beurre blanc [G]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Side Salmon$10.00
Seared Salmon$24.95
mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, white wine butter
More about Highland Grill
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$5.95
SALMON LOVER ROLL$15.95
salmon tempura and avocado inside, top w. spicy salmon, crunch, served w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
Salmon(Sake)$5.00
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Sawatdee Saint Paul image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
sp1 Thai Salmon Fillet$18.50
An eight ounce salmon fillet steamed & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado + smoked salmon$15.00
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SCRAMBLER$14.75
Three scrambled eggs with smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, and a hint of dill and onion. Served with pancakes.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean BBQ Salmon Bowl$17.00
brown rice & quinoa, superfood greens, salmon, cucumber, radish, kimchi, pickled red onion, red pepper, scallions, wasabi micro greens, korean bbq sauce, korean vinaigrette
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Salmon$28.00
Eggs & Smoked Salmon$15.00
two Schultz organic scrambled eggs | organic spinach | smoked sustainable salmon | cream cheese | organic mixed greens | organic seeded sourdough toast
Salmon Eggs Benedict$20.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | sustainable salmon | organic spinach | house-made hollandaise sauce | organic mixed greens
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Pretzel Bagel Sandwich$17.00
Hot-smoked maple & bourbon salmon pastrami, shaved red onions, whipped dill mascarpone, capers and arugula
More about FoodSmith
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$16.50
Arugula & house tartar sauce on a Wuollet's bun
Salmon$28.00
Lemon-dill butter, grain salad & grilled broccolini
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Spice Salmon and Shrimp$37.00
Blackened Shrimp and Salmon, grits, garlic butter, sautéed spinach.
Side Salmon$14.00
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon and Blue (Frozen)$6.00
Roasted Alaskan Salmon combined with spinach in a rich Bleu cheese gravy
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
green mole salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon w/ green mole on jasmine rice, garnished w/ arugula, watermelon radish & toasted pepitas
salmon banh mi$15.95
grilled salmon, cilantro, mint, carrot & jalapeno w/ sriracha mayo on baguette
szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$15.00
Seasoned salmon and herb burger made with gluten free bread crumbs inside topped with creamy homemade coleslaw served on a butter roll.
SIDE GRILLED SALMON$8.95
SIDE SMOKED SALMON LOX$7.25
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Spread$14.00
Dill Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Hardboiled Egg, Grilled Ciabatta
Wood-Fired Salmon (GF)$25.00
Calabrian Chili Honey, Creamy Polenta and Broccolini
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$15.00
A 6 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet served with Béarnaise sauce and choice of two sides.
More about Celts Craft House
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$5.95
Spicy Salmon Roll*$9.95
Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)
Salmon Teriyaki$17.95
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
More about Yumi Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Toast$14.00
alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Toast$14.00
alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON FILET$26.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Maple Salmon$25.00
maple bacon glaze . .
Grilled Salmon Club$15.00
bacon, smokey tomato mayo, on toasted sourdough . . lettuce & tomato
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Nordic Waffles image

 

Nordic Waffles

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$8.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and green onions
More about Nordic Waffles

