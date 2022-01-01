Santa fe salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve santa fe salad
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Santa Fe Salad
|$12.99
A bed of fresh salad greens layered with steak, fire roasted vegetables, tortilla strips, tomatoes and our house made avocado dressing
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Santa Fe Salad
|$12.99
A bed of fresh salad greens layered with steak, fire roasted vegetables, tortilla strips, tomatoes and our house made avocado dressing