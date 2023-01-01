Sashimi in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve sashimi
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$24.95
5 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi & 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
|Sashimi Dinner Box
|$22.95
7 pcs sashimi, comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
|Sashimi Entree
|$22.95
15 pcs assorted raw fish, served w. miso soup & salad
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Tako Sashimi
|$6.95
|Sashimi Trio Sampler*
|$29.95
Three types of fish - Sake, Maguro, and Hamachi (10 pc platter)
|Regular Sashimi Platter*
|$49.95
7 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, and chef's choice (18 pc platter)