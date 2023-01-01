Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve sashimi

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sushi & Sashimi Combo$24.95
5 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi & 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Sashimi Dinner Box$22.95
7 pcs sashimi, comes with tempura, shrimp shumai, 1 california roll, served w. miso soup & salad
Sashimi Entree$22.95
15 pcs assorted raw fish, served w. miso soup & salad
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Main pic

 

SotaRol Eagan

2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$5.15
Tuna Sashimi$5.15
More about SotaRol Eagan
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tako Sashimi$6.95
Sashimi Trio Sampler*$29.95
Three types of fish - Sake, Maguro, and Hamachi (10 pc platter)
Regular Sashimi Platter*$49.95
7 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, and chef's choice (18 pc platter)
More about Yumi Saint Paul

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Thai Salad

Cheesecake

Garlic Chicken

Prawns

Chicken Caesar Salad

Short Ribs

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Side

No reviews yet

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston