Shrimp basket in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve shrimp basket

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$7.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
V & I Best Steak House image

 

V & I Best Steak House

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$13.46
More about V & I Best Steak House
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$10.99
Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Shrimp Basket$15.00
Delicious Coconut Shrimp with our yummy Pina colada dipping sauce is the bomb!
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

