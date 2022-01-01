Shrimp basket in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve shrimp basket
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.
V & I Best Steak House
1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.46
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Hand-breaded shrimp, fries and coleslaw with cocktail sauce on the side.