Shrimp salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve shrimp salad

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Salad$13.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Sawatdee Saint Paul image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#18 Shrimp Salad with Lemongrass$11.00
Shrimp mixed with delicious Thai spices & lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce with tomato & cucumber slices. Gluten-Free.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#92 - Thai Spicy Shrimp Salad$16.95
shrimp, sweet chili paste, tamarind juice, green mango, sweet basil, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, lemongrass
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

