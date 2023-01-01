Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$80.00
Jumbo black tiger shrimp, linguini, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, white wine, garlic. Serves 4-6.
More about Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP SCAMPI O$22.00
brined garlic shrimp with white wine and fresh herbs with orecchietta pasta
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$25.00
jumbo black tiger shrimp, linguini, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, white wine, garlic
Family-Style Shrimp Scampi Pasta$80.00
jumbo black tiger shrimp, linguini, herb-roasted tri-color baby tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, white wine, garlic | serves 6, hot and ready to enjoy
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall - 1595 MN-36

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP SCAMPI$17.00
SPAGHETTI, GARLIC BUTTER, LEMON, PARSLEY, PARMESAN BLEND
More about Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall - 1595 MN-36

