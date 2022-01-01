Shrimp tacos in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|S*Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Grilled shrimp on soft corn taco with onion, tomato, cilantro, queso fresco, and avocado.
More about La Casita
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$12.49
Two flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded cabbage mix, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chipotle tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.