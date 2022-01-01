Shrimp tacos in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S*Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled shrimp on soft corn taco with onion, tomato, cilantro, queso fresco, and avocado.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Tacos$12.49
Two flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded cabbage mix, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chipotle tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
More about La Casita
Consumer pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TACOS$13.05
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
More about Ze's Diner

