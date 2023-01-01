Shrimp tempura in Saint Paul
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Dinner
|$18.95
6 pcs shrimp tempura, 5 pcs vegetable tempura,served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice
|Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura(APP)
|$10.95
3 pcs shrimp, 5 pcs vegetale, served w. tempura sauce
SotaRol Eagan
2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan
|Shrimp Tempura Ramen
|$13.45
Shrimp tempura, napa cabbage, crimini mushrooms, bonito flakes, hard-boiled egg, pork broth, herb mix
|Shrimp Tempura Sushi Burrito
|$12.85
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, purple cabbage, spicy mayo
|Shrimp Tempura Bowl
|$13.65
Shrimp tempura, sauteed asparagus, crimini mushrooms, purple cabbage, sweet teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, herb mix
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$13.95
Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions
|Shrimp Tempura Dinner
|$20.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)
|Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)