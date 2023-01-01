Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Dinner$18.95
6 pcs shrimp tempura, 5 pcs vegetable tempura,served w. tempura sauce, miso soup, salad, and white rice
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura(APP)$10.95
3 pcs shrimp, 5 pcs vegetale, served w. tempura sauce
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Main pic

 

SotaRol Eagan

2000 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Ramen$13.45
Shrimp tempura, napa cabbage, crimini mushrooms, bonito flakes, hard-boiled egg, pork broth, herb mix
Shrimp Tempura Sushi Burrito$12.85
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, purple cabbage, spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Bowl$13.65
Shrimp tempura, sauteed asparagus, crimini mushrooms, purple cabbage, sweet teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, herb mix
More about SotaRol Eagan
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.95
Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions
Shrimp Tempura Dinner$20.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$11.95
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)
More about Yumi Saint Paul

