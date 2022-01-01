Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Pastrami Sliders$15.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
More about Red Cow
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
2 Sliders & Fries$8.99
3 Sliders$11.49
3 Sliders with Cheese$12.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliders$10.00
Choose from:
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Crab cakes served with house-made tartar sauce
- Hand-breaded chicken, plain or Buffalo.
Served with choice of one side.
More about Celts Craft House
Pot Roast Sliders image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Roast Sliders$10.00
a Manitou Classic . . . with sautéed onion, & swiss cheese
K Slider (1)$6.00
House Sliders$8.50
hand pattied angus beef, cheese, sweet onions, pickle
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Baklava

Salmon Salad

Lobsters

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Salad

Fritters

Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston