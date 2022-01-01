Sliders in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve sliders
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
|Pastrami Sliders
|$15.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|2 Sliders & Fries
|$8.99
|3 Sliders
|$11.49
|3 Sliders with Cheese
|$12.49
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Sliders
|$10.00
Choose from:
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Crab cakes served with house-made tartar sauce
- Hand-breaded chicken, plain or Buffalo.
Served with choice of one side.