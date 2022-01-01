Sopapilla in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve sopapilla
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Sopapilla
|$4.99
Light and fluffy pastries covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dipping.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Sopapilla
|$4.99
Light and fluffy pastries covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dipping.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Sopapilla
|$4.99
Light and fluffy pastries covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dipping.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Sopapillas
|$6.00
Three deep fried pastries covered in powdered sugar and filled with honey.