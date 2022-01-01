Sopapilla in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapilla$4.99
Light and fluffy pastries covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dipping.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapilla$4.99
Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapilla$4.99
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapilla$4.99
Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapilla$4.99
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas$6.00
Three deep fried pastries covered in powdered sugar and filled with honey.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$4.99
8 sopapillas served with your choice of dipping sauces.
More about La Casita

