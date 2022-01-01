Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve spaghetti

La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Puttanesca$13.00
Spaghetti with fresh tomato, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, basil and pecorino cheese
More about La Grolla St Paul
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
Kids Spaghetti$5.00
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Spaghetti$7.00
Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner with buttered bread$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
Two meatballs made in house on top of spaghetti and covered in marinara sause. Served with buttered bread.
More about Michael's Pizza
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moe's Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.99
Our made from scratch marinara sauce served over vermicelli pasta and topped with house-made meatballs.
Kids Spaghetti Marinara$5.50
Our marinara sauce served over vermicelli noodles. Served with a slice of bread and butter
More about Moe's American Grill
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$5.00
Half Spaghetti and Meatballs$4.50
Spaghetti and Meatballs$8.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti$5.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Sauce(sm)$0.50
LS: Spaghetti w/1 Meatball$8.99
Spaghetti Dinner$10.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
e8f09a7c-c50b-4df6-b95c-c99710ad40f4 image

 

Luci Ancora

2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
spaghetti al amatriciana$18.00
housemade heritage wheat spaghetti, caramelized onion, tomato + porchetta
spaghetti carbonara$16.00
rustichella spaghetti, bacon, eggs, parmesan + black pepper
More about Luci Ancora
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$8.00
Housemade marinara and noodles. Add Enzo Zamboni's famous housemade meatballs for $.75 a piece. (Meatballs available a la carte for $1.25 a piece)
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$7.99
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Caramel Cake

Belgian Waffles

Chicken Pad Thai

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tarts

Chocolate Lava Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston