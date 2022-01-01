Spaghetti in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve spaghetti
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Spaghetti Puttanesca
|$13.00
Spaghetti with fresh tomato, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, basil and pecorino cheese
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Spaghetti with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
|Kids Spaghetti
|$5.00
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Plain Spaghetti
|$7.00
|Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner with buttered bread
|$6.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$10.00
Two meatballs made in house on top of spaghetti and covered in marinara sause. Served with buttered bread.
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Moe's Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
Our made from scratch marinara sauce served over vermicelli pasta and topped with house-made meatballs.
|Kids Spaghetti Marinara
|$5.50
Our marinara sauce served over vermicelli noodles. Served with a slice of bread and butter
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$5.00
|Half Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$4.50
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$8.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Spaghetti Sauce(sm)
|$0.50
|LS: Spaghetti w/1 Meatball
|$8.99
|Spaghetti Dinner
|$10.99
Luci Ancora
2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|spaghetti al amatriciana
|$18.00
housemade heritage wheat spaghetti, caramelized onion, tomato + porchetta
|spaghetti carbonara
|$16.00
rustichella spaghetti, bacon, eggs, parmesan + black pepper
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Spaghetti
|$8.00
Housemade marinara and noodles. Add Enzo Zamboni's famous housemade meatballs for $.75 a piece. (Meatballs available a la carte for $1.25 a piece)
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|KIDS Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.50
House red sauce & parmesan