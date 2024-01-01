Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#61 Spicy Noodles
Rice noodles, Thai basil, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-Free
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
Consumer pic

 

eM Que Viet - 1332 Grand Ave

1332 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Spicy Mock Duck Noodle Salad$19.20
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried mock duck and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.
Hot and Spicy Tofu Noodle Salad$19.20
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried tofu and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.
More about eM Que Viet - 1332 Grand Ave
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Peanut Noodles$21.00
Wheat noodles stir-fry with spicy peanut sauce, mixed veggies (carrots, napa, cabbage, cauliflower, snap peas, corn, spinach) garlic, shallots, garnish with peanuts, cilantro, Fresno pepper, and pickled red onion.
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
Item pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#6 - Spicy Noodle$0.00
Rice noodle, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, green pepper, green onion, tomato.
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

