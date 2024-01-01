Spicy noodles in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#61 Spicy Noodles
Rice noodles, Thai basil, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-Free
eM Que Viet - 1332 Grand Ave
1332 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Hot & Spicy Mock Duck Noodle Salad
|$19.20
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried mock duck and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.
|Hot and Spicy Tofu Noodle Salad
|$19.20
Salad mix of lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots and diakon and a bed of rice noodles with wok fried tofu and onions. served with vegan fish sauce.
Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Spicy Peanut Noodles
|$21.00
Wheat noodles stir-fry with spicy peanut sauce, mixed veggies (carrots, napa, cabbage, cauliflower, snap peas, corn, spinach) garlic, shallots, garnish with peanuts, cilantro, Fresno pepper, and pickled red onion.