Spinach and artichoke dip in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
served with crostini [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.99
Served warm with Naan bread and Tortilla Chips
More about Moe's American Grill
Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
Creamy dip served with tortilla chips
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T&B Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
Rich, cheesy spinach artichoke dip accompanied with Parmesan breadsticks ready to eat or bake at home
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

