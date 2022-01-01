Spinach and artichoke dip in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
served with crostini [V]
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$14.99
Served warm with Naan bread and Tortilla Chips
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Creamy dip served with tortilla chips