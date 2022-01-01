Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$17.95
greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips, charred corn, green onion, cabbage, 5-cheese blend, ancho ranch dressing, teres major
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#22 Erawan Steak Salad$11.00
Sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, w/a sour, salty taste. Gluten-Free
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$14.50
sirloin steak, mixed greens, pickled onions, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, house made french dressing, onion strings
More about Groveland Tap
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled 6oz steak, grape tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola crumbles tossed with balsamic dressing.
More about Original Pancake House
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco Salad$8.99
grilled steak, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
More about Taco House
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$19.00
sweet potatoes | shaved red onion | spring mix | goat cheese | maple dijon vinaigrette| grass-fed pan-seared sirloin
(gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mekong BBQ

1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$14.95
Grilled steak salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and a Thai vinaigrette.
More about Mekong BBQ
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
The London Broil Steak Salad$15.00
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
The London Broil Steak Salad$15.00
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
spring steak salad$15.95
grilled tenderlion steak, red peppers, asparagus, mushrooms, amablu cheese & crispy onions on romaine & parsley mix w/ balsamic vinaigrette
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Manitou Steak Wedge Salad$18.00
char broiled top sirloin, iceberg, Roma tomato, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, smoked bacon pieces, balsamic reduction drizzle and blue cheese dressing
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Sopapilla

Calamari

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Fajitas

Chimichangas

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Pizza

Scallops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston