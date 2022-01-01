Steak salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve steak salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Steak Salad
|$17.95
greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips, charred corn, green onion, cabbage, 5-cheese blend, ancho ranch dressing, teres major
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#22 Erawan Steak Salad
|$11.00
Sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, w/a sour, salty taste. Gluten-Free
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Steak Salad
|$14.50
sirloin steak, mixed greens, pickled onions, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, house made french dressing, onion strings
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled 6oz steak, grape tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola crumbles tossed with balsamic dressing.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Steak Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled steak, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Steak Salad
|$19.00
sweet potatoes | shaved red onion | spring mix | goat cheese | maple dijon vinaigrette| grass-fed pan-seared sirloin
(gluten-free)
Mekong BBQ
1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul
|Steak Salad
|$14.95
Grilled steak salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and a Thai vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|The London Broil Steak Salad
|$15.00
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|spring steak salad
|$15.95
grilled tenderlion steak, red peppers, asparagus, mushrooms, amablu cheese & crispy onions on romaine & parsley mix w/ balsamic vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Manitou Steak Wedge Salad
|$18.00
char broiled top sirloin, iceberg, Roma tomato, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, smoked bacon pieces, balsamic reduction drizzle and blue cheese dressing