Steak sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|Mafia Steak Sandwich
|Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Somali Steak Sandwich
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread.
More about Eagan Arms Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Thinly sliced London broil sauteed with brown butter mushroom & caramelized onions topped with provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta. Served with your choice of side
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|small platter steak sandwich
|$60.00
4 pieces, w/ arugula & red pepper aioli on focaccia
|steak sandwich
|$15.95
grilled beef tenderloin, red pepper aioli & arugula on herb focaccia
|steak sandwich box lunch
|$18.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
More about Celts Craft House
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
House-seasoned New York Strip Steak, fried onions, portabello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
More about Flameburger
Flameburger
2534 Rice St, Little Canada
|Steak Sandwich Platter
|$16.95
8 OZ Sirloin topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries or hash browns and coleslaw.
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH
|$12.65
Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner
2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul
|STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH
|$12.65
Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.