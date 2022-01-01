Steak sandwiches in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mafia Steak Sandwich
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$9.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Somali Steak Sandwich image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced London broil sauteed with brown butter mushroom & caramelized onions topped with provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta. Served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
small platter steak sandwich$60.00
4 pieces, w/ arugula & red pepper aioli on focaccia
steak sandwich$15.95
grilled beef tenderloin, red pepper aioli & arugula on herb focaccia
steak sandwich box lunch$18.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$13.00
House-seasoned New York Strip Steak, fried onions, portabello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
More about Celts Craft House
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich Platter$16.95
8 OZ Sirloin topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries or hash browns and coleslaw.
More about Flameburger
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH$12.65
Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK PHILLY SANDWICH$12.65
Tenderloin steak sautéed with onions, peppers, & topped with Swiss cheese.
More about Ze's Diner
Steak Sandwich image

 

Mancini’s Char House

531 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Delivery
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Our signature sirloin served on focaccia.
(Allow 20 minutes for grilling and preparation.)
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Charbroiled 8 oz. sirloin with horseradish
More about Mancini’s Char House

