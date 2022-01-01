Steak tacos in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve steak tacos
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Steak Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled steak, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Steak Taco
|$16.00
Three flour tortillas, Steak, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, basil -drizzled with chipotle pesto- served with chips and salsa.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|MOODY'S STEAK TACOS
|$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.