Steak tacos in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve steak tacos

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco Salad$8.99
grilled steak, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco$16.00
Three flour tortillas, Steak, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, basil -drizzled with chipotle pesto- served with chips and salsa.

Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOODY'S STEAK TACOS$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.

Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOODY'S STEAK TACOS$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.


