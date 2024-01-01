Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve street tacos

Boca Chica Restaurant

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S*Traditional (Street) Taco$4.00
Traditional soft corn taco served with onion, cilantro, salsa, radish and cabbage.
More about Boca Chica Restaurant
Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3

2645 white bear ave N suite 3, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mex Street Tacos$3.75
corn toritllas filled with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions, radishes and limes
More about Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3
La Casita - Roseville

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$12.99
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Served with lime and tomatillo salsa on the side.
More about La Casita - Roseville

