Sweet potato fries in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.99
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
served with maple aioli [V] [G^]
|Extra/Side - Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
More about Highland Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
More about Moe's American Grill
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.99
More about Union 32 Craft House
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$10.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00