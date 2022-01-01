Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
served with maple aioli [V] [G^]
Extra/Side - Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
chipotle peanut pesto aioli
More about Highland Grill
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$10.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Box of Sweet Potato Fries$3.45
Side order. Enough for 1 person. Maybe.
Large Box of Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Side order. Enough for 2-3 people.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chocolate Lava Cake

Waffles

Chilaquiles

Coleslaw

Pancakes

French Toast

Croissants

Veggie Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston